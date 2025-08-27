Matsu Wartime Tunnels Transformed Into Laser Tag Arena-Free Registration Now Opens For September Event

As summer draws to a close, Matsu is set to welcome an exciting yet safe sporting event! Known for its deep-rooted wartime heritage, Matsu's network of tunnels, military strongholds, and dramatic mountain-and-sea landscapes form a tourism resource unlike any other. To allow travelers to experience this wartime atmosphere in a more vibrant and engaging way, the Matsu National Scenic Area Headquarters under the Tourism Administration, MOTC (hereafter referred to as the“Headquarters”) is launching the Laser Survival Game as part of its“Glimmer in Matsu” event series. Laser tag uses infrared sensing technology to create a safe, painless, real-world combat simulation. Visitors are invited to explore Matsu's unique cultural landscapes through an immersive laser tag experience that combines education and entertainment. The event will be held over 14 consecutive days from Saturday, September 13 to 26 in Nangan, with online registration required. Participation is completely free, and those interested are encouraged to register online as early as possible.







The Laser Survival Game consists of three themed experience routes. After checking in at the Nangan Visitor Center, players can begin the Wartime Puzzle Quest, learning about Matsu's military history step by step through in-game challenges. At Guang Mao Shan, participants will take part in Team Shouting and Stationary Target Shooting, re-enacting scenes from historical troop training in a wartime fort. Each afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., four sessions of laser tag will be held at the Dahan Stronghold, where players will enter underground tunnels for live-action battles. Wearing sensor vests and carrying laser guns, players will engage in a variety of game modes and team challenges in the complex tunnel environment. Through tactical movement and cooperation, participants will aim for high scores, showcasing strategic thinking and team synergy. With no live ammunition and no loud noise, the game offers a safe and focused environment where participants can fully enjoy the competition and concentrate on their strategies.

According to the Headquarters, laser tag is more than a competitive game-it's also a physical activity that strengthens teamwork and real-time decision-making. It is suitable for families, friends, and corporate team-building alike. By exploring Matsu's military heritage sites and coastal landscapes, participants can experience firsthand how“military facilities are being transformed into tourism highlights, and historical spaces are being reimagined as interactive experiences.” Additionally, all participants who complete the missions will receive a practical travel toiletry kit as a souvenir. The Headquarters welcomes everyone to register and take part in this unique event.

At the same time, the Headquarters has announced the upcoming“Beigan Bishan Sunrise” event, to be held on January 1, 2026. Visitors will be invited to climb Bishan, the highest peak in Matsu at 298 meters above sea level, and welcome the first light of the new year. From the thrilling Laser Survival Game to the symbolic and hopeful Bishan Sunrise, Matsu is introducing a variety of innovative experiences that invite people to rediscover the island's wartime heritage and natural beauty-paving the way for Matsu to become a well-rounded tourist destination blending history, culture, and scenic wonders.







