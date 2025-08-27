Bang Bang Alum & Fine-Line Tattoo Artist Derrick Johnson Opens Private NYC Studio And Launches Online Booking

A fine-line micro-realism tattoo of a skeleton samurai, rendered with detailed armor, text overlay, and dynamic shading-one of Derrick Johnson's signature black-ink pieces.

“Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”-a forearm piece by Derrick Johnson featuring a cloaked skeletal figure, created in single-needle fine-line style with layered symbolism.

Tattoo artist Derrick Johnson, known as Dr. Franklin, focused mid-session during a single-needle black ink piece at his private NYC studio.

New appointment-only studio emphasizes safety, client privacy, and streamlined booking in the Financial District.

- Derrick Johnson, Tattoo Artist at Derrick Johnson Tattoos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tattoo artist Derrick Johnson, known professionally as Dr. Franklin, has opened a private studio in Manhattan's Financial District and launched a new website with online booking, marking his transition from public parlor work to independent practice.

The new studio, located in the WSA building, which has become an unlikely haven for artists and designers within the beating heart of New York's business and finance epicenter, includes individual rooms, a quiet lounge area, and same-day design sessions. Johnson's work in micro-realism and fine-line tattooing has drawn long-term clients who prioritize detail and comfort. The new location also introduces free touch-ups as part of client care.

With this shift, Johnson is adopting a more health-conscious approach. All work will now use EU REACH-approved inks, such as those from Dynamic Ink's compliant line Platinum. Clients concerned about skin sensitivity have the option to schedule spot-testing appointments before a full session.

“I'm shifting to a private setting so every client feels like the only client,” said Derrick Johnson.“Using REACH-approved inks lets me guarantee the art on your skin is as safe as it is striking.”

The new website simplifies the booking process, particularly for those visiting New York or working on tight schedules. Users can select time slots, place deposits, and begin the same-day design process digitally. Johnson's four-step consultation-to-ink method is now more accessible for both returning and first-time clients.

In addition to safety and convenience, Johnson's work often reflects personal themes, including faith-inspired imagery and layered realism. His new space offers an alternative for those seeking tattoo shops in NYC that prioritize privacy and individual attention.

The studio's placement in the Financial District Seaport neighborhood, paired with Johnson's background at Bang Bang NYC, positions it within a cultural and artistic hub. High-resolution images of his work, including healed results and macro detail shots, are available on his website and Instagram.

Appointments can be made directly through the studio's website. Clients are encouraged to browse the portfolio, book a session, or inquire about safety protocols such as spot testing.

About Derrick Johnson: Derrick Johnson, known professionally as Dr. Franklin, is a New York-based tattoo artist specializing in black-ink micro-realism and fine-line work. After honing his craft in Los Angeles and at Manhattan's Bang Bang studio, Johnson opened his private studio in the Financial District in 2025. His practice emphasizes safety, detailed execution, and collaborative client care.

Media Contact

Name: Derrick Johnson

Studio: Derrick Johnson Tattoos

Email: dmj9329 (at) gmail (dot) com

Phone: +1 630-596-3360

Website: [Insert URL]

Instagram:

Derrick Johnson

Derrick Johnson Tattoos

+1 630-596-3360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.