Great Lakes School Of Etiquette Expands Programs On Civility And Soft Skills Across The United States

- Adrianne Hooker

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Politeness, professionalism, and respect may seem like timeless values, but today they are gaining renewed urgency. From online classrooms to corporate boardrooms, leaders across the country are rediscovering the importance of civility. At the center of this cultural shift is the Great Lakes School of Etiquette (GLSOE) , founded by etiquette educator Adrianne Hooker, which is expanding its reach with programs for children, teens, and professionals nationwide.

Meeting a National Demand for Soft Skills

In a society that is increasingly fast-paced and digitally connected, the art of interpersonal connection is under pressure. Employers regularly cite communication, collaboration, and professionalism as the most sought-after skills, yet also note that they are the hardest to find. Educators echo similar concerns for students who face challenges in social development due to digital distractions and limited face-to-face interaction.

Recognizing these needs, GLSOE has designed curricula that combine traditional etiquette training with modern relevance. The programs are interactive, scenario-based, and adaptable to audiences as young as elementary school students and as seasoned as executive leadership teams.

A School with Two Decades of Experience

Hooker began teaching etiquette in 2005 after earning her certification from the Protocol School of Washington. She later broadened her expertise with a corporate certification from the American School of Protocol in 2024, formalizing her authority to lead business-focused programs. Together with nearly 20 years of teaching experience, these credentials anchor GLSOE as a trusted resource in etiquette education.

Her background also includes serving as a high school Language Arts teacher, where she developed a strong belief that knowledge is power and that civility enhances learning environments. Hooker holds a Master's degree in Education (M.), further adding to her credibility as an instructor and consultant. She describes her work as a true passion, one that bridges her love of teaching with her commitment to civility and respect.

Originally rooted in Wisconsin, GLSOE relocated to Plano, Texas, and now serves communities across the Dallas–Fort Worth area, while continuing to return to Wisconsin for regular programming. The school also travels nationwide for customized workshops.

Programs That Blend Tradition and Modern Relevance

Children and Teens

GLSOE's youth sessions emphasize respect, kindness, and practical skills. Students learn how to introduce themselves confidently, practice dining etiquette, and use polite communication in school and at home. Sessions also address digital conduct, teaching students to navigate social media responsibly and present themselves well online.

Corporate Professionals

For adults, the curriculum focuses on professional presence, networking, and workplace civility. Employees learn how to manage first impressions, communicate respectfully, and adapt to both in-person and remote environments. Dining and hosting etiquette, client-facing communication, and digital professionalism are included.

Schools and Community Groups

GLSOE also collaborates with schools, nonprofits, and civic organizations. These partnerships allow communities to integrate civility into character-building initiatives and prepare young people for college, careers, and leadership.

Why Civility Matters in 2025

Civility has become a national talking point. Increased screen time, workplace stress, and cultural divides have left many searching for ways to restore respect and professionalism in everyday life. For Hooker, etiquette training is part of the solution.

“Kindness and courtesy create stronger connections,” she said.“Whether it's a student learning to greet a teacher with confidence or a professional building rapport with a client, etiquette provides the foundation.”

The school stresses that etiquette is not about exclusivity. Instead, it offers tools that empower people from all backgrounds to succeed in diverse environments.

Expanding Reach with Corporate Certification

GLSOE's 2024 corporate certification marked a milestone in its growth. With this credential, Hooker is now certified to lead enterprise-level programs, expanding beyond classrooms and youth workshops to meet the needs of businesses.

Corporate sessions are tailored for teams seeking to strengthen company culture, refine client interactions, and reinforce professional polish. From boardrooms to front-line employees, the training offers strategies that align with organizational goals.

Examples of Workshop Topics

-Professional Introductions and First Impressions

-Dining Etiquette for Business and Social Settings

-Workplace Civility and Respectful Communication

-Digital Etiquette for Social Media and Remote Work

-Networking and Building Professional Relationships

Each session is built to be interactive and adaptable, ensuring that participants leave with practical skills they can apply immediately.

A Regional and National Presence

While headquartered in Plano, GLSOE is not limited by geography. The school regularly hosts workshops in Texas and Wisconsin and is available for programs across the United States. This flexibility allows GLSOE to support schools, corporations, and organizations looking to integrate civility into their environments.

Looking Forward

GLSOE's plans for the coming year include:

-Back-to-School Programs: youth workshops that prepare students for the academic year with confidence and respect.

-Workplace Reset Sessions: designed for companies seeking to reinforce civility and professionalism among staff.

-Digital Etiquette Seminars: programs for parents, educators, and professionals navigating online behavior.

By expanding its offerings, the school aims to contribute to a broader cultural shift toward respect, confidence, and connection.

Founder's Voice

Hooker emphasizes that the mission is not about formality, but about fostering environments where individuals can thrive.

“Our work is about giving people the skills to succeed in any context, from school cafeterias to corporate boardrooms,” she said.“That confidence comes from knowing how to present yourself with civility.”

About Great Lakes School of Etiquette

Great Lakes School of Etiquette equips children, teens, and professionals with practical soft skills for today's world. Founded by Adrianne Hooker and based in Plano, Texas, the school blends timeless etiquette with modern relevance, covering introductions, dining etiquette, digital presence, and professional networking. With two formal certifications, a Master's in Education, and nearly 20 years of experience, GLSOE offers programs locally and nationwide, including frequent workshops in Wisconsin. Learn more at GLSOE .



