Amman Hosts 39Th Board Meeting Of Islamic Chamber Of Commerce And Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) in Amman held its 39th Board of Directors meeting on Sunday, attended by representatives from Islamic chambers of commerce from 16 countries, to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation among Islamic nations, exchange expertise, and support joint development projects.The meeting is part of the ICCD's ongoing efforts to promote economic integration and develop the global Islamic business sector.Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, ICCD President, emphasized the importance of the meeting in fostering communication and knowledge exchange among Islamic chambers, supporting sustainable economic development in member states. He also expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II for his patronage of the "Invest in Digital Economy" forum, scheduled to take place in Amman on Monday.Kamel highlighted the forum as a key platform to enhance economic cooperation among member countries and build partnerships within the Islamic private sector, praising the efforts of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce for facilitating a successful meeting.Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, described Jordan's hosting of the meeting as a strategic opportunity to enhance cooperation between Islamic countries, share visions for economic integration, increase intra-Islamic trade, and explore new opportunities in trade, agriculture, and services. He stressed that the meeting not only produces important decisions but also helps build sustainable institutional relationships within the Islamic private sector and unify efforts for inclusive economic growth.Mustafa Rifat Hisarciklioglu, ICCD Vice President and President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchange in Turkiye, noted that global and regional economies are facing significant fluctuations and rising protectionist policies, highlighting market fragility and international trade challenges. He also referenced the tensions in Gaza, the West Bank, and neighboring countries, emphasizing Turkey's support for the Islamic world in seeking stability. He stressed that regional peace and stability are crucial for economic growth and trade prosperity.Board members and economic leaders discussed progress in the ICCD's initiatives aimed at empowering private sector organizations and supporting Muslim businesses in non-Islamic countries.During the meeting, Abdullah Saleh Kamel was re-elected by acclamation as ICCD President for the 2026–2030 term, aiming to strengthen the Chamber's role as a hub for Islamic economic integration and a driver of the community's economic future.The board also reviewed the Palestine initiative launched at the 39th General Assembly in Qatar, designed to support Palestinian small and medium enterprises, enable youth remote work opportunities, and provide training to integrate Palestine into the global market and build a resilient national economy.Additionally, the meeting considered proposals to celebrate the Chamber's Golden Jubilee, honoring generations that contributed to its growth and reinforcing values of cooperation and leadership for the future of the Islamic world.The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development is an international institution affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), representing the private sector of its 57 member states. Its headquarters are in Pakistan, with regional offices in Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia. The Chamber aims to promote trade, industry, IT development, and investment opportunities among member states.