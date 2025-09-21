Portugal Officially Recognises State Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced Sunday that Portugal has officially recognized the State of Palestine, in a move described as historic.

In a statement, Rangel affirmed that his country supports the two-state solution as the only way to achieve lasting peace.

Earlier today, the governments of Britain, Canada, and Australia announced their official recognition of the State of Palestine, in a move described as a landmark victory for international justice and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.