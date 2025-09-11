Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership

Chicago Clearing Corporation (CCC), a leader in securities and antitrust class action claim filing, and TaxTec, an AI-driven innovator in global tax reclamation, announced today a strategic partnership designed to maximize recoveries and operational efficiencies for institutional investors worldwide.

With over 30 years of experience, CCC has filed more than 20 million claims, recovered over $3 billion for its 3,200+ clients (including over 42 million individual accounts), and supports more than $7 trillion in assets under management. By pairing its expertise in class action settlements, claim filing, and monetization with TaxTec's digital-first tax reclamation platform, the partnership aims to give investors end-to-end coverage of two critical areas: securities litigation recovery and tax reclaim.

TaxTec, founded in 2023 by industry veterans with over 250 years of combined experience, is reshaping tax reclamation with AI-powered automation across 100+ jurisdictions and 300+ double-tax treaties. The company's digital-first platform facilitates withholding tax reclaims, provides real-time tracking and compliance tools, and enables faster access to monetization options.

Together, CCC and TaxTec offer institutional investors, custodians, asset managers, pension funds, and other financial institutions a comprehensive recovery solution -covering both litigation-driven settlements and tax recovery opportunities.

For more information, users can visit www.chicagoclearing.com and www.taxtec.co.uk .

About TaxTec

Founded in 2023, TaxTec provides an AI-enabled, automated global tax recovery solution tailored for institutional investors and their service providers. The company leverages advanced digital technology and a client-focused service model to support efficient tax reclaim processes across major international markets. TaxTec's approach is designed to increase tax recovery coverage while reducing administrative costs.

About Chicago Clearing Corporation

Chicago Clearing Corporation (CCC) is the securities and antitrust class action claims services specialist. Outsourcing to CCC eliminates the burden of claim filing, ensures you keep up with every potential recovery opportunity, and lets you focus on the real work of investing.

Tags: Finance , Stocks