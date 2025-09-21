Jordan Marks World Alzheimer's Day With Awareness Event

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Social Development organized an event on Sunday to mark World Alzheimer's Day, in collaboration with the Jordanian Aid Association for Alzheimer's Patients.The event began with a televised speech by Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al-Hussein, Chairperson of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), highlighting ongoing efforts and the importance of raising awareness about Alzheimer's care.Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa emphasized Princess Muna's humanitarian mission in educating the public about Alzheimer's, promoting preventive measures, supporting patients and their families, and addressing the social stigma and challenges associated with the disease. She noted that the ministry's commemoration, including illuminating its building in purple, symbolizes its dedication to Alzheimer's patients.Bani Mustafa stressed the importance of family care, psychological and social support, and community awareness in easing the burdens on patients and their families. She also highlighted the value of partnerships with volunteer and private sectors, citing initiatives such as the "Eye Locate" technology developed by the Al Oun for Alzheimer's Patients Care Association in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate (PSD) to identify missing patients through iris recognition and return them to their families.Hani Nawafleh, JNC Secretary-General, said that under Princess Muna's patronage, Jordan has the potential to become a regional model for Alzheimer's care. He noted that the National Strategy for Older Persons (2025–2030) provides a strong platform to develop integrated care, including specialized programs, day-care centers, investment in geriatric nursing, a national Alzheimer's registry, and nationwide awareness campaigns to combat social stigma.He added that Princess Muna Al-Hussein plays a central role locally, regionally, and internationally in combating dementia and Alzheimer's, as evidenced by her appointment as Honorary Global Ambassador for the Alzheimer's Disease International.Early awareness, prevention, and diagnosis reduce costs and burdens on families and the healthcare system, particularly as Jordan faces a rapidly aging population, Nawafleh added.During the celebration, members of the Al Oun Association, including Sawsan Al-Majali and Leen Mdanat, as well as Mahmoud Al-Sarhan, President of the Al Malath Foundation for Palliative Care, and Soha Al-Ghoul of the Non-Communicable Diseases Association, discussed volunteer efforts, dementia awareness, warning signs, and risk factors, emphasizing the need for expanded public education.The event was attended by Raed Al-Shboul, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health for Primary Health Care and Epidemiology, along with other officials and civil society representatives.