Environment Ministry Launches National Cleanliness Campaign Across Governorates

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Environment will launch on Monday a nationwide cleanliness campaign, under the slogan "With Our Determination, We Protect Our Environment," targeting tourist and public sites across all governorates.In a statement, the ministry said the campaign is being implemented in collaboration with several ministries and national institutions, including the Ministries of Education, Culture, Youth, Public Works and Housing, Interior, Local Administration, and Government Communication; the Greater Amman Municipality; the Crown Prince Foundation; school and university students; environmental associations; and local volunteers.The campaign aims to raise public environmental awareness, encourage citizens to maintain cleanliness in public spaces and natural resources, reduce littering in streets, parks, and gardens, and foster cooperation among various entities to highlight the spirit of national volunteerism.The ministry emphasized that these campaigns will be held regularly across the governorates to ensure sustainable environmental efforts, contributing to a healthy and clean environment that reflects positively on Jordan and supports sustainable development goals.Key campaign sites include Jalaad in Balqa, Al-Dhleil Municipality Park, the shrine of Abu Ubaidah Amir bin Al-Jarrah in Deir Alla, Al-Jeezah Park in Irbid, the Islamic Cemetery at Isharat Al-Dawriyat in Mafraq, Aimah Park viewpoint in Tafila, Al-Faisaliah in Madaba, Sohuib Bin Sinan Street passing through the Urban Village in Zarqa, Asfour Forests in Jerash, the Mu'tah Battle site in Al-Mazar Al-Janoubi, Zabboud Environmental Park in Hasban in Amman, Al-Zizfouna in Ajloun, and Umm Sayhoun in Ma'an.