Al Osra Al Baydaa Association Calls For Greater Awareness Of Alzheimer's

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Al Osra Al Baydaa (white family) Association Dar Al Dyafa (guesthouse) for elderly, along with the Muntada Alrewad Alkebar (seniors forum), called for increased community awareness of Alzheimer's disease, the silent condition that robs memory.In a statement issued on the occasion of World Alzheimer's Day, the association emphasized that hope continues to illuminate the lives of patients through recreational activities and specialized care programs that bring warmth and reassurance to the elderly.The association stressed that confronting Alzheimer's is a collective responsibility requiring the combined efforts of individuals and institutions through moral support, participation in awareness campaigns, and donations.It noted that World Alzheimer's Day serves as a reminder that love and care leave an indelible mark and that a united community can make the disease less harsh, with humanity itself serving as the memory that preserves us.The board of the association, headed by Reem Abu Hassan, called on all parties to contribute to the care of Alzheimer's patients, noting that every small act helps rescue a person from isolation and loneliness.