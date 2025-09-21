Berlin Airport Warns Of Major Delays Following Cyberattack
Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Berlin Airport has warned of significant delays Monday due to the aftermath of a cyberattack affecting multiple European airports.
According to the German Press Agency (dpa), a statement from the airport indicated that technical issues with check-in and baggage handling remain unresolved as passenger numbers rise to approximately 95,000.
In Brussels, half of the flights scheduled for Monday have been canceled due to a registration system failure caused by the attack, with an updated software version from the provider not yet available.
