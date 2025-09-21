Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Berlin Airport Warns Of Major Delays Following Cyberattack

Berlin Airport Warns Of Major Delays Following Cyberattack


2025-09-21 07:07:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Berlin Airport has warned of significant delays Monday due to the aftermath of a cyberattack affecting multiple European airports.
According to the German Press Agency (dpa), a statement from the airport indicated that technical issues with check-in and baggage handling remain unresolved as passenger numbers rise to approximately 95,000.
In Brussels, half of the flights scheduled for Monday have been canceled due to a registration system failure caused by the attack, with an updated software version from the provider not yet available.

MENAFN21092025000117011021ID1110091131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search