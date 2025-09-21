Arab Organizations Welcome UK, Australia, Canada's Recognition Of Palestine

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Capitals, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Arab organizations and parliaments on Monday welcomed the historic decision by the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada to officially recognize the State of Palestine.The Arab Parliament, in a statement, described the move as a new victory for the legitimate Palestinian right and a clear reflection of the international will opposing the continuation of the Israeli occupation and its aggressive practices.Arab Parliament President Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi emphasized that the tripartite recognition strengthens Palestine's standing internationally and represents a qualitative shift in supporting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. He said the bold step by the three countries demonstrates respect for international law and relevant UN resolutions.Al-Yamahi stressed that this historic development sends a strong message to the international community to take effective action to end the occupation, halt its crimes against the Palestinian people, and create the conditions necessary for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, reiterating the Arab Parliament's firm stance in supporting Palestinian rights and statehood.Meanwhile, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Budaiwi described the move as a historic step toward justice and international legitimacy, affirming the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Al-Budaiwi praised the courageous positions of the three countries, reflecting genuine commitment to human values and international justice, reinforcing UN principles, and supporting international efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region. He urged other countries yet to recognize Palestine to follow suit and expedite practical steps to support the two-state solution as the only viable path to ending the conflict and ensuring security and stability in the Middle East.In addition, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, stated that the historic announcement by the three governments reflects faith in justice and its active principles, grounded in the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people.He noted that the recognition aligns with ongoing efforts to achieve the two-state solution, ahead of the high-level international conference scheduled tomorrow, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, aimed at peacefully resolving the Palestinian issue and implementing the two-state solution, underscoring that this stance represents the only path to comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region.