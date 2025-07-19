WNBA Rookie Paige Bueckers Appears To Confirm Relationship With Azzi Fudd During All-Star Weekend

Paige Bueckers may have confirmed what many fans have suspected for a while, that she's in a relationship with longtime friend and former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd.

The Dallas Wings rookie appeared during the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and participated in several media segments. During one of them, conducted by WAG Talk, Bueckers responded to light-hearted questions centered around Fudd, whom the interviewer referred to as her“D1 girlfriend.”

Bueckers confidently answered trivia about Fudd, from her high school to her basketball accolades and even the WNBA team that drafted her mother, Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd. But what drew the most attention was her response when asked directly about her girlfriend. Smiling, she answered,“Azzi Fudd.”

While Bueckers didn't reveal how long the two have been dating, her answer and demeanor added further fuel to the speculation that's followed the two since their college days.

Fudd, who was also Bueckers' teammate at UConn, had a standout 2024–25 season. She averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists, and played a key role in UConn's win over South Carolina in the national championship, scoring 24 points in the title game.

The 23-year-old Bueckers, now the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is currently leading all rookies in points (18.4), assists (5.5), and steals (1.7) this season with the Dallas Wings.

In another moment from earlier this month, Bueckers revealed that Fudd picks her in-game sneakers. However, she noted that Fudd wouldn't be making the call for her All-Star Game appearance, with Nike stepping in for that.

Bueckers was also asked in the interview who she'd trust with the last shot if her life depended on it. She didn't pause before answering:“Azzi Fudd.”

While neither athlete has publicly discussed their relationship in detail, Bueckers' remarks during the All-Star festivities have left fans drawing their own conclusions.