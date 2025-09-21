Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abdali's Boulevard Hosts Awareness March For World Alzheimer's Day

2025-09-21 07:07:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Riyad Al-Shiyab, Director of Primary Health Care at the Ministry of Health, represented the Minister of Health on Sunday in an awareness march marking World Alzheimer's Day, observed annually on September 21, at the Boulevard – Abdali area.
The Al Oun for Alzheimer's Patient Care Association said in a press statement that the event was organized in collaboration with Nat Health, Boulevard Abdali Company, and Abdali Hospital, with broad participation from partner associations, supporters, and students from the faculties of medicine, nursing, and social work at the Hashemite University and the German-Jordanian University.
Participants carried banners with awareness messages using the hashtags #AskAboutDementia and #AskAboutAlzheimer, launched by Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al-Hussein, Honorary Ambassador for Alzheimer's Disease International.
The association emphasized that the march aims to highlight dementia and Alzheimer's disease, encourage community members to ask questions and deepen their understanding of the condition, and promote informed and compassionate care while reducing the social stigma associated with it.

