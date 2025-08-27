403
Apple Announces Iphone 17 Launch Event On Sept. 9
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Apple on Tuesday announced that it will host its annual event on Sep. 9 at its campus in the US state of California.
The event will begin at 8:00 pm Mecca time, and will be attended by a number of invited media representatives.
During the event, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which will include a completely new model called iPhone 17 Air, known for its ultra-thin design, alongside the usual models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature a more durable design with an aluminum frame and a redesigned rear camera system.
All new models will reportedly be powered by A19 or A19 Pro chips, and for the first time will get ProMotion display technology.
Apple will also unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, along with Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the new lower-cost Apple Watch SE 3.
The company will likely reveal the official release dates for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe in early September 2025, to coincide with the iPhone 17 event Apple
