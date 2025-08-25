Azerbaijan, Romania Explore Expanding Parliamentary Cooperation (PHOTO)
Azay Guliyev, head of Azerbaijan's working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Romania, welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of their visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including the hike to the "Heydar Aliyev" peak. He emphasized the positive impact of inter-parliamentary cooperation on bilateral relations and discussed the importance of international connections and parliamentary diplomacy.
Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș shared impressions from the delegation's visit to the Karabakh economic region, highlighting the hike to the“Heydar Aliyev” peak as a profound tribute to the memory of the Great Leader. He praised the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the region under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and emphasized the potential for deepened cooperation and strengthened inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries.
Members of Azerbaijan's working group, including Kamal Jafarov, Aydin Mirzazadeh, and Samir Valiyev, along with Florin Andrejkuts, head of the Maramureș County Bar Association in Romania, underlined that bilateral relations have developed successfully through high-level political dialogue. They stressed the importance of continuing mutually beneficial cooperation at both bilateral and international parliamentary platforms.
The meeting also included discussions on other topics of shared interest. Azerbaijan's ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, and other officials attended the session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment