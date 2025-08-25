Azerbaijan, Romania Explore Expanding Parliamentary Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Members of Azerbaijan's inter-parliamentary working group on relations with Romania met with a delegation led by Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, Chair of the Culture and Media Permanent Committee of the Romanian Senate and a member of the inter-parliamentary friendship group with Azerbaijan, during their visit to the country on August 25, Trend reports via the Press and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly.

Azay Guliyev, head of Azerbaijan's working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Romania, welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of their visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including the hike to the "Heydar Aliyev" peak. He emphasized the positive impact of inter-parliamentary cooperation on bilateral relations and discussed the importance of international connections and parliamentary diplomacy.

Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș shared impressions from the delegation's visit to the Karabakh economic region, highlighting the hike to the“Heydar Aliyev” peak as a profound tribute to the memory of the Great Leader. He praised the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the region under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and emphasized the potential for deepened cooperation and strengthened inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Members of Azerbaijan's working group, including Kamal Jafarov, Aydin Mirzazadeh, and Samir Valiyev, along with Florin Andrejkuts, head of the Maramureș County Bar Association in Romania, underlined that bilateral relations have developed successfully through high-level political dialogue. They stressed the importance of continuing mutually beneficial cooperation at both bilateral and international parliamentary platforms.

The meeting also included discussions on other topics of shared interest. Azerbaijan's ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, and other officials attended the session.