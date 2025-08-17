403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin says discussions with Trump were ‘constructive’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin described his Friday meeting with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage as “constructive” and “useful,” with discussions focusing primarily on the Ukraine conflict. Putin emphasized Moscow’s sincere interest in ending the hostilities and expressed sympathy for the Ukrainian people, calling the situation a shared tragedy.
Trump said the meeting was highly productive, though no final agreement was reached. He highlighted the progress made and reaffirmed his strong personal relationship with Putin.
Putin noted that under President Joe Biden, US-Russia relations had reached their lowest point since the Cold War, benefiting neither country nor the world, and stressed that a personal meeting was long overdue to transition from confrontation to dialogue.
The nearly three-hour summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson included top officials from both sides. The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and presidential economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Trump said the meeting was highly productive, though no final agreement was reached. He highlighted the progress made and reaffirmed his strong personal relationship with Putin.
Putin noted that under President Joe Biden, US-Russia relations had reached their lowest point since the Cold War, benefiting neither country nor the world, and stressed that a personal meeting was long overdue to transition from confrontation to dialogue.
The nearly three-hour summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson included top officials from both sides. The Russian delegation featured Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and presidential economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment