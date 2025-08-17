403
Media Reveals Trump, Zelensky Call “Wasn’t Easy”
(MENAFN) Following the summit in Alaska, a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Friday proved to be "wasn’t easy," according to a journalist.
Citing a source with firsthand insight, it was reported that the exchange lasted roughly an hour before Western European leaders were invited to join.
During the initial portion of the conversation, Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, who had both been present during earlier discussions with the Russian delegation.
The involvement of these key officials suggests the high level of coordination on the U.S. side.
Later, leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, and Poland joined the call, along with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Their participation, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, focused on updates provided by the U.S. president regarding the diplomatic developments.
Describing the conversation, Ravid reiterated that it was "not easy," without offering specific details.
However, he emphasized Trump’s firm position that “a fast peace deal is better than a ceasefire.”
Trump later echoed this point in a written statement, noting: “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”
In response to the discussion, Zelensky confirmed that he and Trump had agreed for him to travel to Washington on Monday to further discuss the summit’s outcomes in person.
