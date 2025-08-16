Bitcoin Swift Enters Final Three Days Of Stage 5 Presale With $750,000+ In Sales And $60,000+ In Rewards Distributed

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a blockchain project integrating artificial intelligence (AI) automation, decentralized identity (DID) technology, and a Proof-of-Yield (PoY) programmable rewards system, has announced that its presale is entering the final three days of Stage 5. The project has reported participation from more than 2,600 users, over $750,000 worth of BTC3 tokens sold, and more than $60,000 in staking rewards already distributed to participants.

According to the team, the token price in Stage 5 is set at $5. When Stage 6 begins, the price will increase to $6, with the launch price fixed at $15. Each stage of the presale carries a set annual percentage yield (APY) distributed through the PoY system. Stage 5 offers a 96% APY, while Stage 6 will offer 83%.

A Structured Presale Timeline

Bitcoin Swift's presale is designed to run for only 64 days in total. The structure includes automatic PoY distributions at the end of each stage, meaning that participants receive staking rewards as the presale progresses rather than waiting until the network goes live.

By limiting the presale duration and embedding rewards within the process, the project seeks to provide early participants with a balance of short-term incentives and longer-term alignment with the roadmap. The team reports that this system has already delivered more than $60,000 in rewards, verified on-chain.









Tiered Bonus Opportunities

Alongside stage-based APYs, Bitcoin Swift is currently offering a bonus token program based on investment tiers. The tier system is as follows:



Tier 1 : $100 – $1,999 → 10% bonus tokens

Tier 2 : $2,000 – $4,999 → 20% bonus tokens Tier 3 : Over $5,000 → 40% bonus tokens



A referral program is also live, providing both the referrer and the referee with an additional 10% bonus on each completed transaction. These bonuses are applied automatically during the presale process.

Technology and Ecosystem Development

Bitcoin Swift is currently deploying its operations on the Solana blockchain. Solana provides high throughput with thousands of transactions per second and transaction costs under one cent. This integration allows participants to benefit from low-friction transfers and to interact with an ecosystem of more than 400 existing projects already connected to Solana.

The team's roadmap extends beyond Solana, with plans to launch a proprietary blockchain in 2026. The upcoming chain is expected to combine a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model, as well as AI-powered smart contracts and decentralized identity (DID) systems.

AI oracles are planned as part of the protocol, designed to monitor network activity, energy efficiency, and market conditions. Based on these inputs, the system will dynamically adjust reward structures and contract parameters. This approach is intended to provide an adaptive framework suitable for both retail and institutional participants.









Audited, KYC'd, and buzzing across crypto media

BTC3 couples hype with hard proof. The codebase and team have undergone multiple third-party checks. See the Cyberscope Audit , the Audit Solidproof review, the Audit Spywolf report, and full KYC verification for transparent, compliance‐ready participation.

Influencers and analysts are covering BTC3's pace and structure. Highlights from two deep dives:



Crypto Sister : focuses on the power of PoY distributions at each stage and why the bonus tiers accelerate compounding.

Crypto Show : breaks down BTC3's AI integration, DID privacy, and the decision to launch first on Solana.



Presale Metrics and Progress

As of this update, the Bitcoin Swift presale reports the following:



Current price : $5 (Stage 5)

Next stage price : $6 (Stage 6)

Launch price : $15

Stage 5 APY : 96%

Stage 6 APY : 83%

2600+ users participating

750,000+ BTC3 tokens sold

$60,000+ in APY staking rewards distributed Referral bonus : 10% for both referrer and referee on completed transactions



These figures reflect the presale's momentum and provide participants with a clear overview of the current stage and upcoming adjustments.

Exchange Discussions

The Bitcoin Swift team has confirmed that it is engaged in preliminary conversations with multiple centralized exchanges regarding potential post-presale listings. While no final agreements have been disclosed, the team identified MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank as exchanges in discussion. Early listings would provide liquidity and broader accessibility following presale completion.

Market Positioning

The presale period has coincided with broader market interest in blockchain projects that integrate AI components. By incorporating adaptive smart contracts and programmable yield features, Bitcoin Swift is positioned to explore applications in areas such as automated financial services, decentralized identity, and dynamic rewards management.

The combination of Solana's infrastructure today and the roadmap toward a standalone blockchain in 2026 is intended to provide scalability while maintaining compliance readiness.

Final Stage 5 Window

With only three days remaining in Stage 5, participants who enter during this window secure the $5 token price alongside the higher APY of 96%. The shift to Stage 6 will increase the token price to $6 while lowering the APY to 83%.

The presale's automatic PoY distributions mean that rewards from this stage will be distributed at the stage's close. Participants benefit from immediate payouts and do not need to wait for mainnet launch to receive returns.

About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3)

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is a blockchain project combining AI-powered smart contracts, decentralized identity, and a Proof-of-Yield programmable rewards system. The project begins on the Solana blockchain, with plans to transition to its own chain in 2026, introducing a hybrid PoW/PoS model and adaptive AI-driven infrastructure.

