Erdogan calls international community for immediate intervention in Gaza

2025-08-16 05:01:17
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to intervene in Gaza, warning that the territory is approaching “total humanitarian collapse” amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

In an opinion piece published Thursday in English and Arabic, Erdogan accused Israel of executing “a systematic policy of annihilation” against Palestinians. “Hunger, thirst, and the threat of epidemic disease are propelling Gaza towards a total humanitarian collapse,” he wrote, noting that “to date, more than 61,000 Palestinians—the majority of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli attacks.”

Türkiye’s Communications Director announced the article on social media, highlighting the president’s call for urgent global attention. Erdogan detailed the country’s humanitarian efforts, saying Ankara has provided food, medicine, and medical aid to Gaza despite challenges and has evacuated injured Palestinians to Türkiye for treatment, with support from “brotherly nations” nearby.

He also stressed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including advocating for a cease-fire through the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, while mediating between Palestinian factions.

