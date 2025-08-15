Russians Shell Sumy Region Community, Wounding Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Region Police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the Seredyna-Buda community, a 59-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the shelling. The destruction of a residential building, a grain warehouse, and damage to agricultural equipment were also recorded,” the statement said.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attacked a car in the village of Velyka Pysarivka community, killing a 73-year-old driver. A medical vehicle was also damaged in the strike.

Photo credit: National Police