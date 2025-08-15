Russians Shell Sumy Region Community, Wounding Woman
“In the Seredyna-Buda community, a 59-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the shelling. The destruction of a residential building, a grain warehouse, and damage to agricultural equipment were also recorded,” the statement said.Read also: Russian missile strike damages agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attacked a car in the village of Velyka Pysarivka community, killing a 73-year-old driver. A medical vehicle was also damaged in the strike.
Photo credit: National Police
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment