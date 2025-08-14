Introducing Refuge: A High-Definition Dance Club In The Heart Of Brooklyn

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Seasoned New York City event producer and venue operator,– who boasts over three decades in dance music, where he's produced thousands of large-scale shows across the US – and– who is behind the design, tuning and optimization of world-class analog systems at venues including Nowadays and Analog BKNY, as well as the redesign, re-engineering and enlargement of the award-winning system at Stereo Montreal from 2003-2007 – have come together to create a space where high-fidelity sound and uncompromising experience come first.

Channelling the fierce intensity that New York's nightlife scene is deeply rooted in, co-founders Dimatteo and Shorty are making a bold return to that vivacious energy with Refuge. Anchored in the collective and built around the music, the multi-dimensional venue will blend a world-class sound system with an almost hedonistic atmosphere to introduce a radiant new experience in a category entirely of its own.

The Venue:

Refuge is tucked away in a standalone industrial complex that dates back to the mid-1800s. Today, the space has undergone a full renovation and sound calibration, spearheaded by the co-founders to not only ensure an optimal listening experience, but also to preserve over 200 years of history that have lived within its original brick walls and breathtaking 35-foot ceilings. The renovations came from a legacy of craftsmanship – not only from co-founders Dimatteo and Shorty, but also from the general contractor of the space, whose father built the original Studio 54, cementing Refuge within the lineage of one of the most storied spaces in nightlife history. Free from residential restrictions, the fully-detached building allows for late nights to fade into early mornings for a true all-day, all-night experience, a freedom not-often found in modern day New York nightlife.

From top-to-bottom, Refuge was carefully designed to cultivate a sense of belonging through music. Sitting at over 16,000 total square feet of space, Refuge will make its debut this September with its intimate 3,200 square-foot, 500-cap club – but this is only the beginning, future expansion phases will introduce new spaces and boundless experiences inside the Refuge compound in early 2026.

Within the venue, sound is the center of it all. Every speaker, amplifier and processor is one-of-a-kind and hand-built – all part of the 10-foot tall, 4-point analog REX system engineered by co-owner Craig 'Shorty' Bernabeu himself, which he considers to be the best work of his entire career.

"Every sound system has a 'voice'," says Shorty. "And ours is full, relaxed and easy on the ears, with a tremendous amount of impact. Refuge fills a gap in NYC nightlife. The sound doesn't just play music - it lifts people up, even if they walk in not feeling great. That's the power of high-fidelity sound done right." "We built the nightclub around the sound system, not the other way around," Dimatteo adds.

Alongside the top-notch sound design, Dimatteo and Shorty took careful consideration to cater to the needs of everyone in the space, both behind the decks and on the dancefloor. The DJ booth – which is set to be adorned by some of electronic music's most beloved players – features custom rotary mixers, hand-built filters and a bespoke console; while the custom-made floated wood dancefloor was designed to absorb impact and return energy, allowing guests to stay comfortable to dance for hours on end. Acoustic design was led by the renowned Al Fierstein of Acoustilog, who's worked with the likes of Studio 54, Paradise Garage and Sound Factory, ensuring that every detail from low-end punch to high-end detail is rendered with pristine clarity and headroom. At Refuge, no matter who is spinning, the high-definition audio experience will hit hard, but sound clean.

The Experience:

You would be remiss to consider Refuge just another club, it's more than that – it's a haven for creatives of all types, seasoned electronic music lovers and newcomers to the scene alike. Built on legacy, the club will not only feature an impressive lineup of dance music artists, but an expansive art program as well – always emphasizing innovative curation that fosters connection over chasing the mainstream trends.

"There's one principle I follow:" explains co-founder Dimatteo, "create a club and experience that I want to DJ at, attend, and be proud to invite my peers to. We want people to come on any given night because of the club itself. The experience will always deliver."

Open to close, all Refuge programming is carefully curated in-house to create a lineup of weekly parties with one constant: inimitable vibes. Dimatteo and Shorty have engaged nightlife native Gregory Homs – who has been at the center of the scene's evolution, creating provocations for the likes of Sound Factory, The World and The Tunnel – as creative director of the space. At its core, Refuge is a sanctuary for electronic music – from day parties, to late-night sessions, Sunday's dedicated to classic house, true after-hours, and everything in between, programming will always deliver the rare opportunity to encounter dance music in its purest form.

At Refuge, it's not about who's who, rather, it's about becoming one on the dance floor. Phones are discouraged, but not policed – one of the many ways that Refuge encourages presence over performance. No bottle service, no velvet ropes, just serious sound for those who appreciate it most.

Refuge will be located at 360 Ten Eyck Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206

For more information on Refuge head to; refuge / @Refuge

PRESS INQUIRIES

Dance Music + International

Jukebox | [email protected]

Domestic US

SEQUEL | [email protected]

About John Dimatteo:

Over a career spanning 5,000 shows in 13 U.S. markets, John Dimatteo has produced parties, residencies, and venues that became multi-million-dollar businesses. He was the exclusive producer of Tiësto's NYC shows from 2007 to 2014 and the driving force behind landmark nights at Roseland Ballroom, Webster Hall, and HQ Nightclub.

About Craig "Shorty" Bernabeu:

With nearly 40 years in audio engineering, Shorty has designed and tuned sound systems for venues including Nowadays, and Analog BK. Known for his precision and uncompromising standards, he's one of the most trusted figures in the industry. At Refuge, he's built a custom analog system to deliver warmth, clarity, and physical impact, restoring a standard he feels has been lost in the digital era. His work ensures the sound is as much a part of the experience as the music itself.

SOURCE Refuge