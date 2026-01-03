311 Drug Peddlers Held In Jammu, Heroin Worth Rs 60 Crore Seized In 2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Police in Jammu arrested 311 drug peddlers, including 35 women, and seized heroin worth over Rs 60 crore as part of its relentless crackdown on narcotics during 2025, an official said on Saturday.

In addition, 11 hardcore drug peddlers were detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, while 48 convictions were secured during the year, a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police in Jammu district achieved significant milestones in its sustained fight against the drug menace during 2025, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics through focused enforcement, intelligence-led operations and community participation,” he said.

“During the year, 204 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act, resulting in the arrest of 311 accused, including 35 women drug peddlers, and seizure of 71 vehicles involved in narcotics trafficking. Of these, 207 accused were arrested with heroin,” the spokesperson said.

The PIT-NDPS allows for preventive detention without bail or formal trial, a measure aimed at disrupting large-scale drug trafficking operations.

According to the spokesperson, the recoveries included over 15 kg of heroin worth Rs 60 crore in the international market, 78 kg of ganja and 114 kg of poppy straw, besides large quantities of capsules and opium.

To dismantle the financial backbone of drug syndicates, Jammu police attached three immovable properties worth Rs 85.70 lakh and one vehicle worth Rs 11.40 lakh, identified as proceeds of narcotics.