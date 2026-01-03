Iran Leader Blames 'Enemy' As Protests Turn Violent

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday issued his strongest warning yet amid a week of protests triggered by the collapse of the national currency, saying“rioters must be put in their place”-remarks widely seen as giving security forces a green light to crack down.

Ayatollah Khamenei's comments, his first since unrest erupted, came as initially peaceful demonstrations over rising prices and the plunging rial were increasingly joined by violent groups. The protests have drawn intense Western media attention and were further emboldened by US President Donald Trump, who warned Tehran on Friday that Washington would“come to protesters' rescue” if force was used.

Speaking at a meeting with families of martyrs in Tehran, including relatives of slain Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the 86-year-old leader sought to distinguish between legitimate protesters and those he labelled rioters.

“Protest is legitimate, but protest is different from rioting,” Iran leader said, according to state television.“Officials must talk to protesters. Talking to the protester is different from talking to the rioter; talking to the rioter is of no use, and the rioter must be put in his place.”

He described Iran's sharp currency devaluation as“unnatural” and blamed it on foreign interference.“The unchecked rise in foreign currency is unnatural and involves the hand of the enemy,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that it“must be stopped.”

Referring to the unrest that began last week at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, Leader stressed the loyalty of Iran's merchant class to the Islamic Republic.“The bazaari class is among the most loyal segments of the country to the Islamic Revolution,” he said.“One cannot clash with the Islamic system in the name of the bazaar and merchants.”

Acknowledging economic hardship, he said merchants' concerns were valid.“When a merchant looks at the country's monetary conditions, the decline in the value of the national currency and its instability, he says, 'I cannot do business,' and this is true,” Khamenei said, noting that the president and senior officials were seeking remedies.

However, he warned that hostile elements were exploiting public grievances.“A number of provoked individuals who are mercenaries of the enemy stand behind the bazaaris and chant anti-Islamic, anti-Iranian and anti-Islamic Republic slogans,” he said.“This is what matters most.”

Khamenei reiterated long-standing claims that foreign powers such as the United States and Israel were driving the unrest, though he offered no evidence.“The enemy does not sit idle and exploits every opportunity,” he said, urging national unity.“We will not back down before the enemy... and by relying on Almighty God and the support of the people, God willing, we will bring the enemy to its knees.”

His remarks came as violence marked a new phase of the protests. State-owned IRAN newspaper reported two deaths overnight. In the holy city of Qom, a grenade explosion killed a man whom security officials claimed was attempting an attack. In western Iran's Harsin town, a member of the Basij paramilitary force was killed in a gun and knife assault.

Trump's intervention has sharply escalated tensions. On Friday, he warned that the US was“locked and loaded” to act if Iran used force against demonstrators. Iranian officials responded angrily, with senior figures threatening American troops across the Middle East and warning that any intervention would endanger US interests.