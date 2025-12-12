Bitget Launches POWERUSDT For Futures Trading With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration

Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has officially launched POWERUSDT for USDT-Margined Futures trading. Starting December 6 (UTC+8), users can trade POWERUSDT with up to 20x leverage, with support for futures trading bots now available on both the Bitget website and mobile application.

The newly listed contract is designed to meet the growing demand for diversified trading products. POWERUSDT is settled in USDT and offers a tick size of 0.00001. Funding fees are settled every four hours, and the contract is available for trading 24/7. The integration with Bitget's futures trading bots enables users to automate strategies and manage positions with greater efficiency.

Bitget's USDT-M Futures allow users to trade multiple cryptocurrency pairs using a single margin currency, USDT. These contracts share account equity and risk across different positions, offering a unified margin system for enhanced capital efficiency.

Trading parameters such as maximum leverage, tick size, and maintenance margin rate are subject to adjustment in response to market risk conditions. Users are encouraged to review the latest contract specifications through Bitget's official channels.

For more details, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP, one of the world's most thrilling championships.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, users can contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the Terms of Use.