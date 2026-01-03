Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maduro And His Wife To Face Criminal Charges Following New York Indictment

2026-01-03 09:03:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will face criminal prosecution following an indictment issued in New York, the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said.

Azernews reports that Bondi announced the development in a post on the social media platform X, stating that Maduro and Flores would be held criminally liable in connection with the charges brought against them in New York.

In her post, Bondi emphasized that the couple would soon face “the full force of American justice” on U.S. soil and in American courts.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been detained and removed from the country. Trump said the United States had carried out a “successful large-scale operation” against Venezuela and its leader.

