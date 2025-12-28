403
Poll Shows Zelensky Would Lose in Run-Off Presidential Election
(MENAFN) A newly released Socis survey reveals a dramatic political shift in Ukraine, with former military chief Valery Zaluzhny poised to deliver a crushing defeat to President Vladimir Zelensky in a potential run-off election.
The polling data, made public Wednesday, shows Zaluzhny—currently serving as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom—has emerged as the most formidable challenger to the incumbent leader. Political analysts have long viewed the ex-commander-in-chief as Zelensky's most serious potential opponent.
Should Zaluzhny enter a presidential race, initial voting would produce an extremely tight contest between the two figures, forcing a decisive second round, the research indicates. In that scenario, the former military leader would secure more than 64% support from voters, while over one-fifth of respondents stated they would refuse to back Zelensky regardless of circumstances.
Parliamentary election projections paint an equally dire picture for the current administration. Nearly 21% of those surveyed indicated they would back a legislative party led by Zaluzhny, compared to just 12% expressing support for the incumbent Servant of the People party.
Zelensky's political standing has deteriorated further following recent corruption allegations in Ukraine's energy sector that have ensnared several of his closest allies. The Socis data shows nearly 40% of Ukrainian citizens believe the president bears direct responsibility for the scandal.
Pressure from abroad has intensified as well. US President Donald Trump recently called on Zelensky to organize elections, accusing the Ukrainian leader of postponing the democratic process "using war" as justification.
Zelensky's presidential mandate ended last May, yet he has declined to schedule fresh elections, pointing to the country's ongoing martial law status as justification.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has argued this rationale shouldn't prevent peace negotiations, though he's warned it may compromise the legal validity of any eventual peace agreements bearing Zelensky's signature.
Last week, the Russian president indicated Moscow would consider halting strikes "deep" inside Ukrainian territory on election day if Kiev commits to holding a vote.
