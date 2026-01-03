ACB Nabs Clerk For Bribe To Alter Detention Record

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said to have trapped and arrested a clerk of the Tehsil Office Central Shalteng, Srinagar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of rupees 2,000 from a complainant in exchange for erasing his detention record from official registers.

According to a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein the complainant has alleged that after being detained under preventive action (vide Section 126/170 BNSS) by orders of the 1st Class Executive Magistrate of the Tehsil Office Central Shalteng Srinagar, a clerk namely Laiq Ahmad Nath deputed in the said office has demanded an illegal gratification of rupees 2,000 for erasing the complainant's detention record from the official registers.

The statement reads, the complainant who is unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar with a written complaint, requesting legal action against the accused public servant under relevant provisions of law

It reads, on receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirmed the demand of bribe by the accused public servant. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 01/2026 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused clerk, Laiq Ahmad Nath, R/o Qamarwari Srinagar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of rupees 2,000 from the complainant,” the statement reads.