Zelensky Proposes Appointing Shmyhal As Ukraine's Energy Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Telegram.

During a meeting, Zelensky thanked Shmyhal for his systematic work in the Ministry of Defense and for the processes stepped up to ensure the protection of the state.

"This kind of systematic approach is exactly what Ukraine's energy sector needs right now. It is crucial that, after each Russian strike, we can quickly restore what has been destroyed, and that the growth of Ukraine's energy sector remains stable and sufficient to meet the country's needs," he said.

Zelensky said he had held consultations with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and expects "parliamentary support for this approach, as well as for Denys Shmyhal's appointment as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy."

On January 2, Zelensky said he had proposed that Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov head the Ministry of Defense. Zelensky also noted that Defense Minister Shmyhal "remains part of our team."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine