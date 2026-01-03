Ukraine Updates European Partners On Bilateral U.S. Military Cooperation General Staff Chief

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Hnatov, at a briefing following a meeting of national security advisors of European countries, Ukrinform reports.

“Bilateral work with the U.S. at the General Staff level has indeed been conducted. A military document was agreed upon; it contains four sections and four annexes. All these sections cover how Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be supported, including their provision, restoration, and modernization. They also outline how compliance with agreements will be monitored and the responses if any violations are identified on either side, since this is a bilateral agreement. Right now, the exact same work is being conducted with other partner countries, and one section of the document covers the activities of the Coalition of the Willing,” Hnatov said.

Representatives from 15 European countries are participating in the meeting – Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania – along with representatives of the European Council, the European Commission, and NATO's Secretary General.

As previously reported, on January 3, national security advisors of European countries, as well as representatives of NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission, arrived in Kyiv.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine