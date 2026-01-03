Zelensky, Starmer Discuss Preparations For Coalition Of The Willing Leaders' Meeting
"I had a good conversation with Keir Starmer – about how to move forward in diplomacy at this stage, and about how, together, we can achieve greater justice in light of everything Russia has brought through this war," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that the two leaders had discussed the details of preparations for a leaders-level meeting that will take place soon.
"National security advisors are also working very productively – today is an active day, with 18 participants from Europe engaged in joint work. We are also coordinating with the American side," Zelensky added.Read also: Ukraine updates European partners on bilateral U.S. military cooperation – General Staff Chief
Zelensky and Starmer also discussed the need for a fair decision regarding the frozen proceeds from the sale of Chelsea. According to Zelensky, the funds amount to GBP 2.5 billion, which "can and must significantly help protect lives and support Ukraine's recovery after all the Russian strikes."
"I am grateful to Keir for his leadership and thankful to the United Kingdom for the fact that such entirely just decisions can strengthen Ukraine's resilience and our shared aspiration for peace – with Britain and with many others around the world," Zelensky said.
Zelensky said in his evening video address on January 2 that a meeting of the leaders of European countries that are part of the Coalition of the Willing was scheduled for January 6.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
