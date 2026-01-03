403
New Year’s Eve fire at bar in Swiss ski resort town harms one hundred people
(MENAFN) A New Year’s Eve fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana killed several dozen people and injured approximately 100 others, authorities reported Thursday, noting that foreign visitors may be among the victims.
Frederic Gisler, police commander of the canton of Valais, said during a joint briefing that the blaze claimed “several dozen” lives, with dozens more injured. State Council President Mathias Reynard added that most of the roughly 100 wounded were “seriously injured” and had been transported to hospitals across the canton, with some patients sent to facilities outside Valais, including university hospitals.
Emergency response was deployed on a large scale, involving 150 responders and 10 helicopters. Authorities urged the public to remain cautious to avoid overburdening hospital capacities, noting that Valais hospitals are coordinating with facilities nationwide to treat the injured.
Officials said it was too early to provide a precise death toll or identify victims. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud clarified that there was “primarily no explosion,” despite initial reports suggesting otherwise, and confirmed there was no indication of terrorism. The Zurich Forensic Institute is assisting with the investigation and identification of the deceased.
Authorities appealed for public restraint and asked for respect toward the victims’ families, warning against speculation regarding the fire’s origin. Swiss President Guy Parmelin called the incident “a tragedy on New Year's Day in Crans-Montana, a time of mourning that has affected the entire country and far beyond.”
