Bengaluru To Go Dry For Two Days Alcohol Ban On August 15,16: Report
Bengaluru: The city of Bengaluru is set to go“dry” for two consecutive days this week, with all alcohol sales and services banned on August 15 and 16. The move comes ahead of Independence Day on Friday, August 15, and Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday, August 16, when large public gatherings and celebrations are expected across the city. Authorities have imposed this two-day liquor ban as a precautionary measure to maintain peace, ensure public safety, and prevent any potential disturbances during the national and religious festivities. The restrictions will affect all bars, pubs, restaurants, clubs, and liquor stores citywide.
Why The Double Dry Day?
Officials have announced the two-day alcohol ban to ensure law and order during Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. With large gatherings, processions, and public events planned, authorities are taking proactive measures to minimise the risk of disturbances. All liquor outlets are expected to strictly comply with the ban, according to reports from Mint.
Independence Day And Dry Day Norms
Independence Day is classified as a mandatory dry day across India, which means alcohol sales and consumption are prohibited nationwide on August 15 every year. The liquor ban on Krishna Janmashtami, August 16, is traditionally observed in Karnataka, although it is not mandatory in other states. While official notifications are pending, authorities are expected to enforce the ban following precedent.
Ganesh Chaturthi May Also Bring Restrictions
Ganesh Chaturthi, beginning on August 27, is another festival likely to bring temporary liquor restrictions in Bengaluru. The ten-day celebration honours Lord Ganesha with cultural parades, musical events, and public gatherings, culminating in grand immersion ceremonies on September 6, known as Anantha Chaturdashi.
Possible Additional Restrictions During Visarjan
While only the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi is officially listed as a dry day, the Excise Department may impose temporary bans during idol immersion processions to ensure crowd safety and facilitate smooth management of large gatherings. However, no official notification regarding additional restrictions has been issued yet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment