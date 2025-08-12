Nagarjuna Shares 'Fantastic' Experience Of Working With Rajinikanth In 'Coolie'

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared his experience of working with actor Rajinikanth as "fantastic" in the multi-starrer movie Coolie, scheduled to release worldwide on August 14.

The actor made the remarks at the album launch event of the movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj in Mumbai, attended by actor Shruti Haasan and music director Anirudh Ravichandran.

Recommended For You

Nagarjuna plays the antagonist in the movie, which also features Kannada superstar Upendra, Aamir Khan and Sathyaraj in prominent roles.

"Working with Rajini sir is fantastic. Something I will take back home. That man's charisma and aura on set are just outstanding," Nagarjuna said. "It was really nice that he helped me with Tamil dialogues and guided me. Though I played the most negative role, I take back something very positive with myself after doing the film."

Nagarjuna has always preferred working as a protagonist in his movies. His negative role in Coolie is an exception.

It wasn't easy for Lokesh Kanagaraj to rope in Nagarjuna.

"I made him work for it. I had to make sure that I was doing the right thing playing a baddie," the actor said. "It took 7-9 meetings before he convinced me to be part of the film."

Recently, Nagarjuna was seen in Kuberaa, also starring Dhanush in the lead, where he plays an honest officer who turns to the bad side after life hands him a raw deal.

Meanwhile, Coolie has received an A (adults only) rating from the Indian censor board. This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action.

Rajinikanth reuniting with actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades is one of Coolie's highlights.

The two last worked together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film is set to clash at the box office with another big release, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and NT Rama Rao Junior. (ANI)