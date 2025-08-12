UEFA, CAS Decision Shows 'Sporting Merit Is Rendered Meaningless': Crystal Palace On Being Demoted To Conference League

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Crystal Palace have released a statement a day after the club was demoted to the UEFA Conference League, following a breach of UEFA's multi-club ownership regulations.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed the appeal by the club against UEFA, Nottingham Forest FC, and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) after removing CPFC from the UEFA Europa League 2025/2026 due to a breach of UEFA multi-club ownership regulations.

As a result, CPFC will be admitted to compete in the UEFA Conference League 2025/2026. The Eagles had achieved qualification for the Europa League, for the first time in their history, after winning the 2024/25 FA Cup.

The Eagles believe the decision taken shows that 'sporting merit is rendered meaningless'.

“At a time when we should be celebrating our victory in the Community Shield at Wembley, the decision by UEFA and followed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport shows that sporting merit is rendered meaningless,” read the statement on the club's website.

“When we won the FA Cup against Manchester City on that momentous day in May, our manager and players earned the right to play Europa League football. We have been denied that opportunity. It appears that certain clubs, organisations, and individuals have a unique privilege and power.

“This growing and unhealthy influence has shattered the hopes and dreams of Crystal Palace supporters, and does not bode well for aspirational teams all over Europe competing to progress when rules and sanctions are unevenly applied in the most flagrant way," the club said.

On Sunday, Palace lifted the Community Shield after winning in a penalty shootout. The Eagles showed tremendous resiliency in fighting back after falling behind on two occasions to secure a 2-2 draw.

Despite what they believe to be a huge injustice, Crystal Palace reaffirmed that the team will compete with the same determination in Europe's third-tier footballing competition.

“UEFA's decision has wider implications for the governance of the sport. A combination of poorly conceived regulations and their unequal application means our brilliant fans will be deprived of the chance to watch this team compete in the Europa League for the first time in our history.

“Although we continue to take legal advice on the next steps, we will compete in the Conference League with the same determination and will to win that characterises this incredible club,” the statement further added.