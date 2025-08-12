403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN calls for immediate intervention on dying starving kids in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations is calling for swift intervention after Gaza’s health authorities confirmed that more than 100 children have died from malnutrition since the conflict began in October 2023.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), aid partners in Gaza described passing this death toll as a “devastating milestone that shames the world and demands long overdue urgent action.”
The World Food Programme warned that over 300,000 children in Gaza face severe risk, and more than one-third of the population reports going without food for days. Meeting basic humanitarian food needs would require more than 62,000 tonnes of supplies each month, yet aid agencies have not been allowed to deliver enough to sustain the territory’s 2 million residents.
OCHA reported that on Sunday, UN teams and their partners managed to collect limited quantities of food, fuel, and hygiene kits from the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing. However, the supplies were unloaded before reaching their intended destinations.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), aid partners in Gaza described passing this death toll as a “devastating milestone that shames the world and demands long overdue urgent action.”
The World Food Programme warned that over 300,000 children in Gaza face severe risk, and more than one-third of the population reports going without food for days. Meeting basic humanitarian food needs would require more than 62,000 tonnes of supplies each month, yet aid agencies have not been allowed to deliver enough to sustain the territory’s 2 million residents.
OCHA reported that on Sunday, UN teams and their partners managed to collect limited quantities of food, fuel, and hygiene kits from the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing. However, the supplies were unloaded before reaching their intended destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment