Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Balances Tourism Losses From Old Markets With New Growth Engines

Azerbaijan Balances Tourism Losses From Old Markets With New Growth Engines


2025-08-10 07:05:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan is witnessing a stunning transformation in its tourism landscape. While the number of visitors from traditional source countries like Russia, Türkiye, and Iran has dipped, a new wave of tourists from China, Central Asia, and Gulf countries is reshaping the sector's dynamics. This evolving trend not only reflects changing geopolitical and economic realities but also opens up fresh opportunities for Azerbaijan's tourism industry to diversify and grow.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN10082025000195011045ID1109908383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search