MOEHE Launches Two Summer Centers For Student Registration, Transportation Ahead Of New Academic Year

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) has inaugurated two summer centers for student registration and transportation in public schools during the summer break.

This initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to enhance educational services and improve administrative efficiency in preparation for the 2025-2026 academic year.

In a statement, the ministry explained that this step aligns with the approved student registration plan, which includes organizational and precautionary measures to ensure smooth student distribution, early handling of special cases, and convenient services for parents away from the usual congestion at the start of the school year.

The ministry noted that operating the two centers aims to maintain registration and transportation services throughout the summer vacation, reduce pressure on schools and the ministry's headquarters, especially during the first two weeks of the academic year, and ensure student participation from the first day of classes.

Specialized teams working within a clear administrative framework will help shorten transaction times.

Two schools have been designated as official locations for the summer centers: Al Ahnaf Bin Qais Preparatory School for Boys as the center for men, and Ahmad Mansour Primary School for Boys as the center for women.

Both centers are equipped with qualified administrative staff and integrated electronic systems in line with the approved registration and admission policy.

The centers operate daily from Sunday to Thursday, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, providing ample time for parents to complete required procedures easily and ensuring school data readiness before the academic year begins.

Services include receiving visitors, reviewing applications electronically, communicating with parents, verifying documents, approving registration and transportation processes, and conducting admission tests for non-Arabic-speaking students according to established regulations.

The centers are structured with leadership teams, deputies, registration staff, receptionists, and administrative supervisors, all working in an organized service environment that adheres to the highest standards of quality, professionalism, and confidentiality in handling student data.

To manage appointments and enhance communication, the ministry has sent text messages via the "Maaref" portal to previously registered parents to schedule review times and complete documentation.

It also plans to launch an electronic survey to measure beneficiary satisfaction and implement a media campaign in cooperation with the Public Relations Department to raise community awareness about the importance of the summer centers.