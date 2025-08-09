Kerala Bishop Expresses Concern Over Attacks On Priests, Nuns
The two incidents at Chhattisgarh and in Jaleswar in Orissa has rocked the Christian community in Kerala.
“Attacks against Christian workers are continuing. When minorities in Pakistan were attacked, the Central government enacted a law granting citizenship to Hindus. Similarly, should minorities in India be forced to move to foreign countries?” he remarked.
He went on ask whether Christians should be compelled to migrate to Europe.
The Thrissur Diocese Metropolitan of the Orthodox Church, Yuhanon Mar Meletheos took pot shots on Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, who won a stunning victory at the Thrissur Lok Sabha polls. Taking to social media, he wrote:“We haven't seen an actor from Thrissur, whom we elected and sent to Delhi. Should we inform the police?”
Thrissur is home to a sizeable and influential Christian community which includes the presence of a good number of priests and nuns.
The ire by the Christian Bishops is on account of the stoic silence of Gopi even after two incidents that hogged the media headlines.
Incidentally, the anger came at a time when a Hindu organisation in Chhattisgarh has approached the state government with a petition to see that Christian missionaries are banned entry into tribal hamlets.
On Friday, Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) urged the Odisha government and the Centre to take decisive action against those who attacked Christian priests and nuns in Jaleswar on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Churches are likely to come out with a pastoral letter condemning these attacks and will be read out in between the Sunday mass.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment