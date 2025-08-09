403
Wildfire Erupts Near Athens, Leaving Elderly Man Dead
(MENAFN) An elderly man lost his life Friday amid a fierce wildfire that erupted approximately 29 kilometers (18 miles) southeast of central Athens in the town of Keratea, Greek media reported.
The victim was discovered deceased inside his home, which was overtaken by the flames, according to a public broadcaster . The broadcaster also confirmed that evacuation orders have been issued for six areas in and around Keratea.
Despite extensive firefighting efforts involving numerous aerial units and volunteer support, strong winds have kept the blaze largely uncontrollable, the broadcaster said.
According to the broadcaster, the fire continues to burn fiercely and spread across several fronts, leaving the situation critical.
