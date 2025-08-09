403
South Korea Pushes for Developing Homegrown AI
(MENAFN) South Korea has initiated a countrywide strategy aimed at constructing a locally-developed foundational artificial intelligence (AI) system, with the intention of minimizing reliance on external technologies and competing with advancements from the United States and China, as highlighted in an article released on Friday.
According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, five collaborative groups have been chosen to create AI models primarily based on indigenous innovations.
A consortium led by telecommunications powerhouse SK Telecom includes chipmaker startup Rebellions and game developer Krafton.
Additional consortiums are directed by major domestic corporations such as LG and Naver.
Authorities stated the objective is to strengthen in-country capabilities throughout the entire AI infrastructure—from data hubs and software to chip manufacturing.
Kim Taeyoon, who leads the foundation model division at SK Telecom, explained to a news agency: “Korea, at the national level, is focusing on ensuring that we lay the technical foundation to have competitiveness.”
The program intends to build on South Korea’s current technological strengths.
For instance, SK Hynix produces high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that are vital to Nvidia’s AI hardware, while Samsung maintains a significant position in the memory chip sector globally.
SK Telecom also intends to utilize its Titan supercomputer—equipped with Nvidia GPUs—and a new AI-focused data hub under construction with Amazon to train its AI systems.
Rebellions, a partner in SKT’s group, is also crafting specialized chips to enhance this initiative.
