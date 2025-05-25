IPL 2025: Return Or Retire? CSK Skipper Dhoni Drops BIG Hint On His Future After Win Over GT

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni addressed speculation on his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the side's win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings ended their disappointing campaign on a good note with a 83-run win over Gujarat Titans. After posting a total of 230, thanks to Dewald Brevis' fiery knock of 57 off 23 balls, the five-time IPL champions successfully defended the total by bundling GT for 147 in 18.3 overs. Anshul Kamboj led the bowling attack with figures of 3/13 in his spell of 2.3 overs. Noor Ahmad picked three wickets while conceding just 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in four overs.

As CSK signed off from the IPL 2025 with a convincing win, the talks and speculations have begun around MS Dhoni's future in the tournament. The 43-year-old played 18 seasons on the trot, 16 for Chennai Super Kings, while many believed this could be his final IPL appearance.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, CSK skipper stated that he will take time and decide about his future, while leaving the fans and media guessing by not confirming his retirement nor commitment to make a comeback in the next IPL season.

“I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. I need to keep my body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides.” Dhoni said.

“I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide.” he added.

MS Dhoni stepped in as a captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 due to elbow, which he sustained during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The 43-year-old took over captaincy duties came at a time when CSK were on a four-match losing streak in five matches under Ruturaj's captaincy.

However, the fate of the Chennai Super Kings did not change despite their most successful captain taking the charge again as they lost six matches in their next nine outings.

Chennai Super Kings did not have an ideal season in the IPL 2025, as they finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time with four wins and 10 losses in 14 outings. For the first time since 2022, the five-time IPL champions lost 10 matches in a single season.

For the first time in their IPL history, Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the two consecutive seasons on the trot. The five-time IPL champions failed to dominate at the Chepauk fortress, as they lost five matches in six outings. Their only victory came against Mumbai Indians, while they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings.

Ahead of the next IPL season, Chennai Super Kings are expected to make changes in their squad by releasing players who did not perform for the team in the IPL 2025.