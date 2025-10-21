J&K Records Over 2,200 Dengue Cases This Year

Representational photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has reported a surge in dengue cases this year, with nearly 2,200 infections recorded so far, health officials said on Monday. They urged people to take preventive steps to stop further spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

According to official data accessed, 2,168 dengue cases have been confirmed across the Union Territory till date. Among these, Jammu district reported the highest number of cases (960), followed by Kathua (579), Samba (139), and Udhampur (257).

Other districts with reported infections include Reasi (42), Rajouri (52), Poonch (25), Doda (24), Ramban (29), and Kishtwar (7). Additionally, 23 cases have been reported from Kashmir division and 41 from outside states.

An official said that a total of 20,277 tests have been conducted this year.“Out of the confirmed cases, only 45 patients required hospitalisation, while nine are still under treatment. One resident of J&K succumbed to the disease at DMC Ludhiana,” he said.

He cautioned that with no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment available for dengue, prevention remains the most effective strategy.“People must adopt preemptive measures to combat this painful infection by destroying mosquito breeding sites and maintaining clean surroundings,” he added.

Health experts said that dengue, caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, continues to pose a major public health challenge in the region.

“The Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water found in flower pots, buckets, discarded tyres, and even bottle caps. Eliminating these water sources is the first line of defense,” they said, adding that people should regularly clean water containers, use mosquito repellents, and wear full-sleeved clothes to minimise exposure.

The doctors advised that dengue-carrying mosquitoes are most active during early morning and late afternoon hours, and people should use mosquito nets or screens while sleeping, even during the day.