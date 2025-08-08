Craig Shults Featured In Spotlight Interview On Career Reinvention And Leadership In Construction Finance

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Craig Shults, Controller and Chief Financial Officer at JSL Construction, has been featured in a newly released spotlight feature exploring his dynamic career path and practical approach to leadership, resilience, and lifelong learning. The article, titled“Craig Shults: What a Self-Taught CFO from Upstate New York Can Teach Londoners About Resilience and Reinvention”, is now available on leading entrepreneurial platforms.

The semi-biographical interview provides an in-depth look at Shults' professional evolution-from his roots in the Mohawk Valley of Upstate New York through pivotal roles in insurance, home improvement sales, and ultimately the construction industry. The piece draws special attention to how Craig's experiences mirror the challenges and opportunities faced by professionals in fast-paced urban centres like London.

“You don't need a perfect plan to move forward,” said Shults in the interview.“You just need a direction-and the willingness to learn when things go wrong.”

The feature explores the tools Craig used to build a successful leadership career without traditional pathways, highlighting his Associate's degree in General Business, a Paralegal Certificate from Blackstone Career Institute, and his on-the-ground learning style. It also showcases his personal philosophies on integrity, mentorship, and staying grounded through fitness, cooking, and charitable work.

The article has already begun gaining attention for its accessible, down-to-earth tone and relevance to both emerging and established professionals across industries. It speaks directly to today's career shifters, self-starters, and those leading teams through periods of uncertainty.

“At some point, you've got to stop planning and just get to work,” Shults shared.“I learned the most when I was stuck in problems I didn't yet know how to fix.”

The spotlight includes insights on trust-based leadership, budgeting under pressure, and why mentorship is central to Shults' day-to-day work. His approach resonates strongly with those navigating second careers, scaling businesses, or transitioning into leadership roles.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Craig Shults:



Craig Shults is a finance and leadership professional currently serving as Controller and CFO at JSL Construction. With a background spanning insurance, sales, and building industries, he is known for his adaptability, operational insight, and commitment to team culture and accountability. Craig is based in Orange County, California, and supports several charitable causes, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.