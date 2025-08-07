British Swim School And The Hope Floats Foundation Celebrate Milestone 10,000 Swim Lessons For Underprivileged Children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British Swim School , North America's leading provider of water safety and survival programs, has reached a milestone in its mission to make water education accessible for all. Through a charitable partnership with the Hope Floats Foundation , British Swim School has now provided more than 10,000 free swim lessons to children in marginalized communities across the United States.

"Reaching 10,000 lessons is more than just a number, it represents thousands of children now equipped with the skills to stay safe in and around water all year long," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "This milestone is a testament to what's possible when passionate franchise owners, local communities, and mission-driven nonprofits come together for a shared purpose."

Since becoming the first franchise swim school organization to partner with Hope Floats in 2020, British Swim School has worked alongside the nonprofit to break down barriers and provide life-saving swim lessons for families in need. Through locally funded scholarships made possible by participating British Swim School franchisees across 28 states, children from low-income families have been given the opportunity to have access to and learn essential water safety skills.

"Drowning can occur in under a minute if not detected, and even seasoned swimmers aren't immune to sudden risks in the water. That's why this partnership with British Swim School means so much to our organization. We've heard personal success stories of the impact our scholarships have had on kids, and we encourage everyone in need of swim lessons to reach out and get involved," said Cindy Tonnesen, founder of the Hope Floats Foundation.

According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of unintentional death for children aged 1-4 in the United States and every year there are about 4,000 lives lost to these incidents. To sign up for the British Swim School and Hope Floats Foundation scholarship program, please visit .

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skills the brand offers their children, but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 500 schools across the United States and Canada.

About Hope Floats Foundation

Hope Floats Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing childhood drowning by providing scholarships for swim lessons to families in need. The organization partners with swim schools nationwide to fund and award lessons in their local communities. Learn more at .

