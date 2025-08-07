Speak On It With Kandi Returns For Season 7
Kandi Burruss returns with season 7 of Speak On It – and she's not holding back.
ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speak On It is back for its seventh – and most revealing – season yet, and Kandi Burruss is kicking things off with a bang. This season, guests come ready to share it all – raw stories, untold truths, and emotional journeys they've never spoken publicly...until now. It's the lucky season, and Kandi is delivering the real like only she can.
Kandi YT View
Kandi YT Age Distro
Kandi YT Demographics
Kandi Social Following
Kandi Past Appearances Logos View PDF
Speak On It S7
The premiere episode features none other than Todd Chrisley , in his first in-depth podcast since being released and pardoned. In a conversation that's already making headlines, Todd opens up about life behind bars, the alleged affair that fueled the criminal allegations, his fractured relationship with his eldest daughter, and his personal mission for redemption.
He's unfiltered. He's holding nothing back. And he's finally speaking on it.
"'Speak On It' is about truth, healing, and having the courage to tell your story, even when it's uncomfortable. As a fellow Atlanta native, I have followed the journey of Todd Chrisley and appreciate his willingness to be open about the mistakes he's made and the lessons he's still learning. That kind of vulnerability is exactly what this show was made for."
"Todd's story is full of life lessons for all of us, and I'm grateful that he's helping launch our seventh season. I believe in giving people room to tell their full truth. As viewers will see, he spoke honestly about his time behind bars, struggles with his family, and what redemption looks like for him now. Whether you agree with him or not, you'll come away understanding him a little better, and that's what 'Speak On It' is all about."
"I started 'Speak On It' because I felt there should be a space where people could be real: no filters, no spin, just honest conversations. We all go through challenges, and when we share those experiences openly, it helps others feel less alone and more understood. This season we're grateful to kick it off with Todd Chrisley, a public figure sharing his private thoughts and self-reflections, and I think viewers will see what I did: a man embracing his faults ready to do what's needed to repair his life."
About Speak On It:
Kandi Burruss hosts Speak On It , her weekly online series where the multi-talented entertainer and businesswoman offers candid commentary, personal life experiences, and broader personal discussions.
A beacon of light, Kandi brings people together from all walks of life to discuss the toughest topics; creating an environment where everyone is welcome regardless of their background or beliefs. Speak On It is a place where people can share their stories, discuss their struggles, and find support from others who have faced similar challenges.
Kandi brings you the most insightful and engaging interviews with the people who shape our world. As an active listener with character and charisma, Kandi's passion for empathy allows her to navigate and guide tough conversations with ease.
SOURCE Kandi BurrussWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment