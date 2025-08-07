Parliamentary Committee, British Delegation Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) – MP Dina Basheer, Chair of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, underscored the depth of the historical and strategic relations between Jordan and the United Kingdom, noting both countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields.Her remarks came during the committee's meeting on Thursday with a British delegation representing the Future Leaders of the Coalition for Global Prosperity, where both sides discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest.Basheer reiterated that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving lasting stability in the region, stressing the urgency of halting the war on Gaza and alleviating the suffering of civilians.She also highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah II's ongoing efforts at regional and international forums to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, as well as the significance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Basheer further pointed to Jordan's humanitarian role in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip, whether through airdrops or via land crossings.For their part, the British delegation expressed appreciation for the strong ties, commending Jordan's contributions to regional stability and its humanitarian efforts in hosting Syrian refugees, despite the economic challenges facing the Kingdom.