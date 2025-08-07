Fleishmanhillard Appoints New Global Corporate Affairs Leadership

New leadership strengthens integration across regions and capabilities, helping clients navigate uncertainty, reputation, risk and transformation at speed

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies face rising volatility, stakeholder scrutiny and operational complexity, the role of corporate affairs has become an increasingly critical issue for the C-suite. To meet this moment, FleishmanHillard today announced a new Corporate Affairs Practice leadership structure to deliver more connected, insight-driven counsel and stay ahead of the demands of today's global business environment.

Rachel Catanach has been appointed global managing director, corporate affairs , unifying the firm's advisory offerings across seven core pillars: corporate reputation; financial and M&A; crisis and issues; executive positioning; public affairs and geopolitical strategy; talent and transformation; and responsible business. Catanach will also ensure FleishmanHillard's Global Executive Advisory network provides strategic guidance to senior leaders navigating high-stakes issues and transformative change. She continues to lead the agency's New York and Boston offices.

"Rachel is a visionary leader who understands how to drive business results through modern, reputation-centered communications," said J.J. Carter, FleishmanHillard president and CEO. "Her leadership of corporate affairs will elevate the impact FH delivers to global clients navigating extraordinary uncertainty and strategic challenges."

To support this global capability, the agency has also named three regional leaders:



Michael Moroney , managing director, corporate affairs, Americas – A trusted counselor on regulatory complexity and executive visibility, Moroney will guide strategy across the Americas while continuing to shape the Executive Advisory portfolio and lead key client relationships.



Yvonne Park , managing director, corporate affairs, APAC – Based in Seoul, Park brings two decades of experience in litigation communications, stakeholder engagement and CEO succession planning. She will drive consistency and innovation across Asia, aligning with global capability and sector leads.

Hanning Kempe , managing director, corporate affairs, EMEA – With a track record advising multinationals and government stakeholders across Europe, Kempe will leverage his expertise in change management, corporate strategy and crisis to lead the region's growth and service excellence.

FleishmanHillard's global corporate affairs practice leverages a powerful combination of counselor-driven solutions and advanced intelligence infrastructure that enables teams to respond to client challenges with greater speed, precision and business impact. Counselors across the network are empowered to design and deploy real-time solutions that integrate proprietary tools, institutional knowledge and advanced audience insights, no engineering background required.

Recent innovations include:



Risk Radar: An AI-powered early warning system that flags reputational, legal and operational vulnerabilities, helping clients identify and respond to meaningful risks before they escalate.

SAGE (Strategic Audience Generation Engine): A predictive audience intelligence tool that simulates stakeholder reactions to messaging and positioning, enabling teams to test and refine strategies for maximum impact. Connectivity Diagnostic Agent: A solution that analyzes how a brand's story aligns with shifting cultural, regulatory and reputational forces, revealing areas of strategic misalignment and opportunity.

These capabilities, combined with FleishmanHillard's Global Executive Advisory network of more than 50 senior counselors, enhance the firm's ability to deliver high-impact counsel at the intersection of risk, reputation and growth. Corporate affairs teams routinely collaborate across brand work and all FleishmanHillard centers of excellence, ensuring clients lead with confidence in their most consequential moments.

These appointments follow several recent FleishmanHillard market leadership announcements, including Mei Lee in Singapore, Madhulika Ojha in India, Adrienne Connell in Canada, Kristin Hollins across California and Marshall Manson in the United Kingdom - as FleishmanHillard continues to invest in regional leaders who deliver trusted counsel and measurable impact on a global scale.

With this next chapter, FleishmanHillard's corporate affairs leadership is uniquely positioned to help leaders anticipate risk, accelerate transformation and build enduring reputation in a world defined by complexity and change.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2023 ICCO Large Agency of the Year – The Americas; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom PR Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ). .

SOURCE FleishmanHillard

