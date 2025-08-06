3D Printed Prosthetics Industry Worth $3.1 Billion By 2034, Eyeing 7.5% CAGR Through 2025-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for personalized and affordable prosthetic solutions
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in 3D printing and materials
3.2.1.3 Rising incidence of limb loss due to diabetes, trauma, and vascular diseases
3.2.1.4 Growing support from non-profits and humanitarian initiatives
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Lack of standardized regulations and quality control
3.2.2.2 Limited availability of skilled professionals and technical knowledge
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Gap analysis
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 North America
3.7.2 Europe
3.7.3 Asia-Pacific
3.8 Patent analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Competitive market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Limbs
5.3 Sockets
5.4 Joints
5.5 Other types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Polypropylene
6.3 Polyethylene
6.4 Acrylics
6.5 Polyurethane
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Rehabilitation centers
7.4 Prosthetic clinics
7.5 Other end use
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics
9.2 Create Prosthetics
9.3 Eqwal Group (Steeper Group)
9.4 Exone
9.5 Limbitless Solutions
9.6 Materialise
9.7 Mercuris
9.8 Motorica
9.9 Open Bionics
9.10 Prothea
9.11 Protosthetics
9.12 Stratasys
9.13 UNYQ
9.14 WillowWood
9.15 YouBionic
