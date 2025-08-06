403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Set to Broker Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks in Washington
(MENAFN) This week, US President Donald Trump will facilitate critical peace negotiations in Washington, bringing together Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The upcoming talks were officially announced on Wednesday by Pashinyan’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, via Facebook. She confirmed that the Armenian leader will visit the United States on Thursday and Friday, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump in Washington.
Baghdasaryan emphasized that the trilateral discussions aim to “promote peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region.”
Her announcement follows an earlier report from a news outlet, which cited two senior White House officials confirming that Trump will welcome both leaders at the White House on Friday. That report also suggested the possibility of a peace agreement being unveiled after the talks between the two South Caucasus neighbors.
So far, Azerbaijan has not responded to Armenia’s statement or commented on the news.
Aliyev and Pashinyan last met in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last month. During that meeting, they reviewed ongoing efforts to normalize ties between their nations and agreed to continue negotiations and confidence-building initiatives.
In the same month, Trump remarked during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office that peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan seemed to be heading towards a “successful conclusion.”
Tensions between these two former Soviet republics date back to 1991 when Armenian forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh—a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan—along with seven surrounding districts.
Azerbaijan regained control over most of this land during a 44-day conflict in late 2020, which concluded with a Russia-mediated peace deal that paved the way for normalization talks and border delineation.
In September 2023, Azerbaijan asserted full sovereignty over Karabakh following the surrender of separatist factions in the region.
Earlier this year, in March, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced they had agreed on all 17 points of a proposed peace treaty, though the formal signing has yet to take place.
The upcoming talks were officially announced on Wednesday by Pashinyan’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, via Facebook. She confirmed that the Armenian leader will visit the United States on Thursday and Friday, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Trump in Washington.
Baghdasaryan emphasized that the trilateral discussions aim to “promote peace, prosperity, and economic cooperation in the region.”
Her announcement follows an earlier report from a news outlet, which cited two senior White House officials confirming that Trump will welcome both leaders at the White House on Friday. That report also suggested the possibility of a peace agreement being unveiled after the talks between the two South Caucasus neighbors.
So far, Azerbaijan has not responded to Armenia’s statement or commented on the news.
Aliyev and Pashinyan last met in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last month. During that meeting, they reviewed ongoing efforts to normalize ties between their nations and agreed to continue negotiations and confidence-building initiatives.
In the same month, Trump remarked during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office that peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan seemed to be heading towards a “successful conclusion.”
Tensions between these two former Soviet republics date back to 1991 when Armenian forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh—a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan—along with seven surrounding districts.
Azerbaijan regained control over most of this land during a 44-day conflict in late 2020, which concluded with a Russia-mediated peace deal that paved the way for normalization talks and border delineation.
In September 2023, Azerbaijan asserted full sovereignty over Karabakh following the surrender of separatist factions in the region.
Earlier this year, in March, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced they had agreed on all 17 points of a proposed peace treaty, though the formal signing has yet to take place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment