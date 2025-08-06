Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
More than 40 species from last ice age found in Norway

2025-08-06 06:42:34
(MENAFN) Scientists have identified more than 40 species that inhabited Norway during the last ice age, according to public broadcaster NRK on Tuesday.

The discoveries, made in the Arne Qvam cave near Narvik in northern Norway, date back roughly 75,000 years and include several species now extinct. Researchers describe the find as a "unique discovery" that offers new insights into Norway’s Ice Age fauna.

Beginning in 2021, the team studied bones and conducted DNA analyses, uncovering species such as the Arctic lemming, Arctic fox, cod, walrus, bowhead whale, puffin, and ptarmigan.

Notably, the Arctic lemming—extinct in Scandinavia—was identified for the first time in Norway, along with what is believed to be the third-oldest polar bear fossil ever found.

